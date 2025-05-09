Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / SMBC's board representation in Yes Bank to be proportionate to its stake

SMBC's board representation in Yes Bank to be proportionate to its stake

SMBC to gain 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank, becoming its largest shareholder with likely board representation; SBI's stake to reduce post regulatory approval

YES BANK House
Premium

Currently, Yes Bank’s board has two nominee directors from the State Bank of India (SBI), which is the largest shareholder with a 23.97 per cent stake

Subrata PandaManojit Saha
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s (SMBC) proposed acquisition of a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank—subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)—the Japanese lender is set to become the bank’s largest shareholder and is expected to gain board representation proportional to its shareholding, sources said.
 
While Yes Bank has not officially disclosed any changes to its board structure post-deal, sources indicated that SMBC is likely to have the highest representation on the board once the transaction is finalised.
 
Moreover, SBI will be free to reduce its stake in the private lender once the deal goes
Topics : YES Bank sbi Banking Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon