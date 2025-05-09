Friday, May 09, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ICICI Venture to transfer PE, realty fund units to ICICI Prudenti al AMC

ICICI Venture to transfer PE, realty fund units to ICICI Prudential AMC

The move is aimed at consolidating investment offerings under ICICI Prudential AMC, so it can provide a full suite of asset classes, including private equity, the bank said in an exchange filing

The deal is subject to regulatory and other approvals, as well as the execution of definitive agreements, the bank said. | File Image

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

India's ICICI Venture Funds Management has approved transferring its private equity and real estate fund management businesses to ICICI Prudential Asset Management, their parent ICICI Bank said on Friday.

The move is aimed at consolidating investment offerings under ICICI Prudential AMC, so it can provide a full suite of asset classes, including private equity, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Following the transaction, ICICI Venture Funds will continue to provide certain advisory services and manage residual funds.

The cost of this transfer is not expected to be material relative to ICICI Prudential AMC's financial position, ICICI Bank said.

As of March 31, 2025, ICICI Bank held a 51% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC and a 100% stake in ICICI Venture Funds.

 

The deal is subject to regulatory and other approvals, as well as the execution of definitive agreements, the bank said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

