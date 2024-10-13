Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / State Bank of India talent emerges high-yield asset for pvt sector banks

State Bank of India talent emerges high-yield asset for pvt sector banks

Regulatory comfort drives bank boards to appoint SBI officials for stability

SBI, state bank of india
Premium

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Manojit Saha
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the past six months, at least three former State Bank of India (SBI) executives have been appointed managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of different private sector banks, with Partha Pratim Sengupta being the latest.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved Sengupta’s appointment as MD and CEO of Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank. He will take charge in November.

Sengupta was the deputy MD and chief credit officer at SBI. He was later appointed MD and CEO of the public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank. He is widely credited with turning around the Chennai-based
Topics : state bank of india uk prompt corrective action public sector banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon