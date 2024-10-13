State Bank of India talent emerges high-yield asset for pvt sector banks

In the past six months, at least three former State Bank of India (SBI) executives have been appointed managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of different private sector banks, with Partha Pratim Sengupta being the latest.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved Sengupta’s appointment as MD and CEO of Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank. He will take charge in November.

Sengupta was the deputy MD and chief credit officer at SBI. He was later appointed MD and CEO of the public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank. He is widely credited with turning around the Chennai-based