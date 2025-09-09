Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / State-owned banks turn focus to mid-sized corporates amid weak loan demand

State-owned banks turn focus to mid-sized corporates amid weak loan demand

With muted demand from large corporates, state-owned banks are shifting focus to mid-sized firms, which offer higher yields and stronger margins despite competition from bond markets

A senior SBI executive said the bank is focusing on sectors such as non-banking financial companies, infrastructure, services, power and chemicals, with greater emphasis on power. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Large state-owned banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Union Bank of India, are shifting their focus to mid-sized corporates amid muted credit demand from large companies. According to bankers, lending to mid-sized firms offers higher yields, supporting margins at a time when they are under pressure due to rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
“In the April–June quarter (Q1FY26) we had forgone low-yielding corporate loans. From Q2 onwards, we are planning to focus on the mid-sized corporate segment within the corporate book, which is comparatively higher yielding than large corporations,” said
