T-bill yields fall below overnight rate amid RBI rate cut anticipation

Amid abundant surplus liquidity in the banking system, treasury bill yields have fallen below overnight rates, inverting the ultra-short yield curve.

The cut-off yields on 91-day, 184-day, and 364-day treasury bills were set at 5.58 per cent, 5.60 per cent, and 5.60 per cent respectively at Wednesday’s weekly auction, while the weighted average call rate traded at 5.75 per cent.

“This is because the system liquidity surplus is almost Rs 3 trillion and there are expectations of a deeper rate cut,” said Anshul Chandak, Head of Treasury at RBL Bank.

Net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus