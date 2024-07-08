Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

10th round of bidding for oil and gas assets under OALP likely in August

The government wants to bring 5.6 lakh square km under oil exploration by 2024-end

Oil and gas Ship shipping trade

Representational Image

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 10th round of bidding for oil and gas assets under the Centre's Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) is expected to commence next month, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry officials said. OALP X may be one of the biggest so far in terms of area covered and the number of blocks on offer, and is expected to double the area under exploration.

The winning bids for OALP IX, the final deadline for which had been extended to May, will also be concurrently announced, they added. "The government wants to expand the area under exploration fast. After the OALP-IX and X bid rounds are successfully completed, about 560,000 sq km area is expected to come under exploration by the end of the year," an official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
India has an estimated sedimentary area of 3.36 million sq km comprising 26 sedimentary basins, out of which 1.63 million sq km area is on land, 0.41 million sq km is in the shallow offshore area up to 400m from the coast, and 1.32 million sq km in the deepwater area beyond 400m. Currently, an estimated 10 per cent of the sedimentary basins are under exploration.

The ninth round comprises 28 blocks with an area of approximately 136,000 sq km. This includes 23 blocks based on Expressions of Interest (EoIs) received from companies during April 2022 to March 2023 and 5 blocks carved out by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons.

More From This Section

Oil, gas, fuel

Fuel consumption up by 2.6% to 19.99 mn metric tonnes in June: Oil ministry

Foxconn

Foreign firms must adapt to India's biz environment: TAITRA on Foxconn row

white goods, ac, led, fridge, air conditioners

Govt reopens application window for PLI scheme for white goods third time

Air India

Tata group airlines complete harmonising operating manual ahead of merger

real estate

National-level builder-buyer agreements for realty to be a reality soon


The 28 blocks under the round are spread across 8 sedimentary basins and include 9 onland blocks, 8 shallow water blocks, and 11 ultra-deep-water blocks. To date, 134 exploration and production blocks comprising an area of 207,000 sq km across 19 sedimentary basins have been awarded by the government.

It has been difficult to get foreign players to participate till now. OALP VIII ran for a year till July 5, 2023. First opened on July 7, 2022, the round offering 10 blocks saw the deadline for submission of bids extended more than 4 times. While officials have blamed interested bidders for requesting the extensions, industry sources say the government was hoping to attract more foreign players.

Also Read

Street Imagery being captured by our data operations fleet. Using Ola’s AI models, geo data (POIs, traffic signs, turns and more) are retrieved from this feed.

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal urges developers to exit Google Maps, offers credits

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

BMW crash: Father told son to flee, knows whereabouts, police tells court

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

Current valuations frothy? Profit, mcap moved in lock-step in 5 years

Campbell Wilson, Air India

Air India completes harmonisation of operating procedures at four airlines

Accenture

Accenture buys Bengaluru-based chip design company Excelmax Technologies

Topics : OALP OALP auction oil and gas Oil and gas bids

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon