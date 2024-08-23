1st National Space Day: A look at India's progress over the years in sector

India on Friday celebrated the first National Space Day, marking the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole. The government highlighted its recent achievements in the space sector, stating that 'for India, the sky isn’t the limit — it's just the beginning.' In recent years, the country's space budget has increased, and profits from space ventures have also multiplied significantly. Business Standard takes a look at India's key achievements in the last decade and its road ahead.