1st National Space Day: A look at India's progress over the years in sector

1st National Space Day: A look at India's progress over the years in sector

"It is a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists. Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more," says PM Narendra Modi

Space sector, chandrayaan III 3

Shine Jacob Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

India on Friday celebrated the first National Space Day, marking the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole. The government highlighted its recent achievements in the space sector, stating that 'for India, the sky isn’t the limit — it's just the beginning.' In recent years, the country's space budget has increased, and profits from space ventures have also multiplied significantly. Business Standard takes a look at India's key achievements in the last decade and its road ahead.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

