25 global retail brands likely to enter India in 2024: Real estate analysts

Swedish lifestyle brand Gaston Luga started sales in the country via e-commerce platforms Ajio Luxe, Tata Cliq Luxury and The White Crow | File image | (File photo)

Around 25 international retail brands selling lifestyle and luxury products may enter India in 2024, say real estate consultants, strengthening demand for commercial property leasing.

As many as three such brands came to India in 2021 and 11 did so in 2022. Some 24 international brands are estimated to have entered the Indian market in 2023, drawn by the country’s middle class.

In January 2024, French fashion and fragrance brand Maison Margiela opened a store in Mumbai's Jio World Drive in partnership with Shoppers Stop and L'Oreal International Distribution. Later in February, British menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt opened its first store in