Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

25 global retail brands likely to enter India in 2024: Real estate analysts

Trend will strengthen demand for commercial property in the country's major cities, they say

Environment-conscious Indians are turning to sustainable clothing. (File photo)
Premium

Swedish lifestyle brand Gaston Luga started sales in the country via e-commerce platforms Ajio Luxe, Tata Cliq Luxury and The White Crow | File image | (File photo)

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 25 international retail brands selling lifestyle and luxury products may enter India in 2024, say real estate consultants, strengthening demand for commercial property leasing.

As many as three such brands came to India in 2021 and 11 did so in 2022. Some 24 international brands are estimated to have entered the Indian market in 2023, drawn by the country’s middle class.

In January 2024, French fashion and fragrance brand Maison Margiela opened a store in Mumbai's Jio World Drive in partnership with Shoppers Stop and L'Oreal International Distribution. Later in February, British menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt opened its first store in

Also Read

Institutional investments in Indian real estate fell to 5-year low in 2023

Mumbai, Bengaluru in top 10 cities with highest home price rise in APAC

Festive boom: Mumbai property sales between Navratri and Diwali up 30%

Property leasing by luxury brands in India jumped 170% in 2023: Report

MICL Gr to invest Rs 50 cr for residential property redevelopment in Mumbai

Fresh housing supply drops 15% in Jan-Mar across top cities: Report

BS Manthan: Trade policy in tune with development journey, says Goyal

Only 4% of firms in India have 'maturity' to tackle cyber threats: Cisco

Interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for April-June qtr

Business Standard Manthan 2024: 'Next Chanel will be from India'

Topics : Real Estate fashion retail brands in india Commercial property

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon