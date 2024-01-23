Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

3-wheeler dominance gives Bajaj confidence to try 2-wheelers running on CNG

Undaunted, Bajaj is looking at launching a CNG-powered motorcycle by 2024-25 and then testing the market with a CNG scooter. For projections, it is looking at electric two-wheelers as an indication

auto rickshaw
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 10:52 PM IST
Bajaj Auto, the king of the market for CNG-powered passenger three-wheelers, now wants to replicate this dominance in two-wheelers. The difference is that while the former is zooming — registrations for CNG-powered passenger three-wheelers nearly doubled during January-December 2023 — the latter, meaning a market for CNG-powered two-wheelers, does not exist.

CNG, or compressed natural gas, works in a way similar to petrol in internal combustion engines (ICE), but is considered more environment-friendly and cheaper to run than petrol. More and more auto-rickshaws find it economical and profitable to run on CNG, pushing up the penetration of CNG in all three-wheelers

Also Read

Uber launches EV autos in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Bajaj Auto surges 5%, hits record high in weak market on healthy Q2 margin

Electric two-wheeler registrations recover in July but very modestly

Higher vols may drive Bajaj Auto's Q1 revenue; margins to expand: Analysts

Railway freight earnings second-highest since Covid, quantity carried grows

Axis Bank Q3 net profit up 4% at Rs 6,071 cr, net interest income rises 9%

Meity may seek Cabinet approval for Rs 10,000 cr India AI programme

Interim Budget 2024-25: Mobile tower companies seek input tax credit

Coal production to touch 1 bn tonnes for first time: Union minister Joshi

Topics : Bajaj Auto Bajaj auto rickshaw two wheeler

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon