3-wheeler dominance gives Bajaj confidence to try 2-wheelers running on CNG

Bajaj Auto, the king of the market for CNG-powered passenger three-wheelers, now wants to replicate this dominance in two-wheelers. The difference is that while the former is zooming — registrations for CNG-powered passenger three-wheelers nearly doubled during January-December 2023 — the latter, meaning a market for CNG-powered two-wheelers, does not exist.

CNG, or compressed natural gas, works in a way similar to petrol in internal combustion engines (ICE), but is considered more environment-friendly and cheaper to run than petrol. More and more auto-rickshaws find it economical and profitable to run on CNG, pushing up the penetration of CNG in all three-wheelers