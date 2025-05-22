Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / 43% of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio smartphone users have shifted to 5G

43% of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio smartphone users have shifted to 5G

43% of total smartphone users of Reliance Jio and Airtel have already jumped on the bandwagon

In the case of Airtel, the company has seen nearly 50 per cent growth in its 5G subscribers in the last 12 months, from only 90 million in Q1FY25 to 135 million in Q4FY25.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

India’s shift to 5G has far outpaced expectations of experts, with 43 per cent of the total smartphone subscriber base of Reliance Jio and Airtel collectively shifting on to the new technology, according to government and company data till the end of the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25). The 5G penetration of the two telcos was pegged at only 29 per cent of the total smartphone subscriber base in Q1FY25.
 
The growth in numbers has been phenomenal — as many as 326 million smartphone subscribers are already on 5G for the two telcos, compared to 220 million in
Topics : 5G network smartphone users in India Reliance Jio Airtel Vodafone Idea telecom services

