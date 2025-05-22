43% of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio smartphone users have shifted to 5G

India’s shift to 5G has far outpaced expectations of experts, with 43 per cent of the total smartphone subscriber base of Reliance Jio and Airtel collectively shifting on to the new technology, according to government and company data till the end of the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25). The 5G penetration of the two telcos was pegged at only 29 per cent of the total smartphone subscriber base in Q1FY25.

The growth in numbers has been phenomenal — as many as 326 million smartphone subscribers are already on 5G for the two telcos, compared to 220 million in