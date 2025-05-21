Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Vodafone Idea must stop seeking waivers from government and courts

Vodafone Idea must stop seeking waivers from government and courts

Vi must urgently raise capital

Vodafone Idea
Rather than looking for government support or moving court for relief, Vi should now put its house in order by raising funds.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has found itself in a corner once again after the Supreme Court rejected its plea on the waiver of dues linked to adjusted gross revenue. Terming the petitions by Vi, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Teleservices “misconceived,” the apex court dismissed them, while stating that the government was free to help the telcos. Among the three telcos, only Vi has an uncertain future. While Bharti Airtel’s January-March quarter results showed strong revenue and profit growth, Tata Teleservices caters for only the enterprise segment, having exited the mainstay consumer telecom business some time ago.         
 
Even
