5G near airports? DGCA to ask all airlines to upgrade radio altimeters

This precaution is due to the potential interference of 5G emissions with radio altimeters (RAs) on airplanes

PM Gatishakti: 3 upcoming airports on fast track to get rail connectivity
Premium

Deepak PatelSubhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
In the face of 5G expansion, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is ready to make it mandatory for all airlines to replace radio altimeters (RAs) on their aircraft, according to government officials. This move is designed to facilitate the establishment of 5G base stations near airports.

In November 2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directed major telecom operators — Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea — to refrain from setting up 5G base stations operating in the 3,300 MHz-3,670 MHz frequency range, also known as the C-band, within certain zones near airports. These zones extend 2,100 m

Topics : airline industry Aviation sector Civil Aviation Ministry Department of Telecommunications 5G service in India DGCA

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
