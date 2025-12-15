Monday, December 15, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / AC makers line up summer launches, cite GST cut to keep prices in check

AC makers line up summer launches, cite GST cut to keep prices in check

Old inventory in the channel is also moving fast, as consumers hope to lock in prices before the new BEE ratings set in

For companies, the new 5-star rated ACs would have been more expensive, owing to the increased use of copper, prices of which have surged massively in the last one year

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi, December 15
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Air conditioner (AC) makers are lining up launches for the upcoming summer season, underlining the benefits of the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut announced earlier this year, which will ensure that prices of high energy-efficient ACs do not weigh on consumer pockets.
 
New Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star labelling norms are also set to be implemented from January 1 next year, which will also push up the price of air conditioners. However, the cut in GST rates cushions the blow.
 
In September, the government reduced the GST on air conditioners from 28 per cent to 18 per
