AC makers line up summer launches, cite GST cut to keep prices in check

Air conditioner (AC) makers are lining up launches for the upcoming summer season, underlining the benefits of the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut announced earlier this year, which will ensure that prices of high energy-efficient ACs do not weigh on consumer pockets.

New Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star labelling norms are also set to be implemented from January 1 next year, which will also push up the price of air conditioners. However, the cut in GST rates cushions the blow.

In September, the government reduced the GST on air conditioners from 28 per cent to 18 per