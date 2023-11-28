Sensex (0.31%)
Active scheme performance boost is a kicker for mutual fund industry

Improved share of assets outperforming benchmarks to propel growth, says KIE

Mutual Funds
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
The improvement in the performance of actively managed mutual fund (MF) schemes is acting as a key tailwind for the nearly Rs 50 trillion industry, Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said in a report. The report adds that the two largest listed asset management companies (AMCs) — HDFC and Nippon India — are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries.

“The industry has a solid track record of delivering alpha on 10-year returns (70-80 per cent of assets under management (AUM) beat the benchmark), with shorter duration performance also on an upswing. The share of AUM outperforming on a five-year basis has improved to 55-60 per cent (from 35-40 per cent in September 2022) and on a three-year

Topics : Mutual Funds industry Mutual fund schemes HDFC AMC Market news

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

