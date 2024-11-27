Adani bribe row: If no takers, bidders can cut tariff suo motu, says SECI

For the first time since its tendered project became a bone of contention in the Adani bribe controversy, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has issued a public statement explaining its “unique business model’’. SECI — a central public sector enterprise under the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) — on Tuesday said a bidder of any project can lower the discovered tariff after the bidding process, if it can’t find takers for power sale at a higher rate.

The SECI statement, came five days after the US ‘indictment’ against Adani Green and NYSE listed Azure Power, did