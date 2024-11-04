Adani, JSW Infra likely to bet Rs 80,000 crore on ports in 5 years

India’s two biggest private port operators - JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) - are eyeing major expansion plans worth Rs 80,000 crore, betting on the country’s trade growth in the coming years and its maritime vision of attaining a cargo handling capacity of 10,000 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2047.

JSW Infra, which has a cargo handling capacity of 170 mtpa, aims to enhance it to 288 mtpa by FY28 and further to 400 mtpa by FY30 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent. The company is estimated