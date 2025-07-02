Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Affordable housing launches to remain muted despite rate cuts, tax benefits

Affordable housing launches to remain muted despite rate cuts, tax benefits

While demand for sub ₹50-lakh affordable housing prevails, market players cite increased land rates, escalated construction costs and low margins as key prohibiting factors

Affordable housing launches to remain muted despite rate cuts, tax benefits
premium

According to Crisil Intelligence, only 18 per cent of the upcoming residential supply across the top seven cities is estimated to fall in the affordable segment, compared to 45 per cent in the luxury segment

Prachi PisalGulveen Aulakh Mumbai/ New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Affordable housing supply across India is likely to remain muted in the coming quarters despite the repo rate cut of 100 basis points since February, income tax-related benefits announced in this year’s Budget and the extension of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), according to industry executives and sector watchers.
 
While demand for sub ₹50-lakh affordable housing prevails, market players cite increased land rates, escalated construction costs and low margins as key prohibiting factors. Some like Mahindra Lifespaces are moving out of the segment, while others are reducing their share of the housing portfolio dedicated to affordable housing.
 
“The viability of
Topics : Housing demand Affordable housing PMAY RBI repo rate Real Estate
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon