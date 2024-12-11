After QSR, Bhartias and Jaipurias to battle it out in soft drink space

The Jubilant Bhartia Group on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement to buy out 40 per cent in Coca-Cola’s local bottling unit Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, coming again into competition with the Jaipuria family, which is the bottler for PepsiCo, housed under Varun Beverages.

The Bhartias and the Jaipurias are already competing in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) space as both have known global brands in their portfolios.

The Bhartias’ listed entity Jubilant FoodWorks is currently the largest QSR chain in the country, with Domino’s Pizza. Jubilant FoodWorks also has other QSR brands under its umbrella like Popeye, donut brand