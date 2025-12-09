Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / AI, LLM training: DPIIT mulls govt-fixed royalty rates for content creators

AI, LLM training: DPIIT mulls govt-fixed royalty rates for content creators

DPIIT released these guidelines as part of a working paper late Monday night, giving stakeholders 30 days to submit their views

Experts, however, believe the working paper’s premise — that fair compensation for content creators can be practically and accurately administered through a mandatory collective mechanism for AI training — is flawed

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

The government has proposed that technology companies using content creators’ data to train their artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs) pay royalties to these creators at a rate set by the government or a court.
 
The new framework, proposed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, observes that payment for this blanket licence should be collected by a unified industry body, which would then be responsible for distributing the proceeds among content creators.
 
DPIIT released these guidelines as part of a working paper late Monday night, giving
