Home / Industry / News / AI may account for 20% of incremental power demand by 2030: Report

AI may account for 20% of incremental power demand by 2030: Report

India's power demand surge to 2030 will be driven increasingly by AI and data centres, with tech majors fuelling a sharp rise in electricity consumption and capex

The earlier forecast in 2023 had projected incremental electricity demand in 2030 at 661 twh

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

The incremental increase in demand for electricity in India between 2025 and 2030 is estimated to hit 817 twh (trillion-watt hours), of which around one-fifth will be accounted for by artificial intelligence-related workload, which includes data centres, according to a report by Indian Capital Management, part of America-based investment management company India Capital Management LLC.
 
The report points out the share of artificial intelligence-related power demand will become even larger after 2030, when the country will see greater increase in data capacity.
 
The earlier forecast in 2023 had projected incremental electricity demand in 2030 at 661 twh.  
 
As a result,
LinkedIN Icon