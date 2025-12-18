Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / AI to create more jobs than it replaces, says IT secretary S Krishnan

AI to create more jobs than it replaces, says IT secretary S Krishnan

White-collar jobs relying on cognitive skills face the highest AI disruption risk, but reskilling and new job creation will outweigh losses, says MeitY Secretary S Krishnan

artificial intelligence, AI Models
premium

The government is committed to fostering and promoting innovation in the AI space through a supportive regulatory framework, Krishnan said.

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The jobs that rely primarily on cognitive skills are at the highest risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), leaving white-collar workers vulnerable to being automated out of their positions, said S Krishnan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
 
The government, however, is confident that the opportunities for creating new kinds of jobs in new areas arising from artificial intelligence are far greater, Krishnan said, adding that much of this would occur primarily through reskilling, upskilling and talent development programmes that involve contributions from the private sector as well.
 
The temptation for many companies could
Topics : Artificial intelligence FICCI job market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon