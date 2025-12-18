AI to create more jobs than it replaces, says IT secretary S Krishnan

The jobs that rely primarily on cognitive skills are at the highest risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), leaving white-collar workers vulnerable to being automated out of their positions, said S Krishnan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The government, however, is confident that the opportunities for creating new kinds of jobs in new areas arising from artificial intelligence are far greater, Krishnan said, adding that much of this would occur primarily through reskilling, upskilling and talent development programmes that involve contributions from the private sector as well.

The temptation for many companies could