close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Towns await prosperity amid attempts for infra glory on key expressway

Record bituminous concrete laying on Ghaziabad-Aligarh e-way speeds up road revamp

Dhruvaksh Saha Bulandshahr
Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.
Premium

Small businesses along the highway aren't aplenty, with very few legacy establishments operating now

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the contours of the newly-widened, jet black layer of concrete on the highway, vendors and small shops go on about their day in the scorching May heat.
"This road used to be terrible earlier," a truck driver quips. "Barely any lane space, frequent traffic jams and potholes all around."
The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway, touted by Union minister Nitin Gadkari as the key to unlocking the region's trade and commerce, is currently being widened from existing four lanes to six lanes.
Or

Also Read

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

On the new Delhi-Mumbai expressway, a battle between the heart and the mind

What makes Delhi Mumbai Expressway the crown jewel of India's road infra

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

Nuclear power: All that you need to know about small modular reactors

RBI's Rs 87,416-cr surplus provides a welcome fiscal boost for Centre

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 cr surplus to govt for FY23, thrice FY22 figure

India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high

India eyes nationwide use of 1% of SAF for domestic airlines by 2025

Go, fish: India's blue economy surges amid call for sustainable practices

Topics : Nitin Gadkari National Highways E-way

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Towns await prosperity amid attempts for infra glory on key expressway

Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.
3 min read
Premium

RBI's Rs 87,416-cr surplus provides a welcome fiscal boost for Centre

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 cr surplus to govt for FY23, thrice FY22 figure

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high

forex
1 min read

India eyes nationwide use of 1% of SAF for domestic airlines by 2025

Airport
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn from circulation, to be legal tender till Sept 30

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
4 min read
Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks

sensex, BSE
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon