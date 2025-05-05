Andhra Pradesh govt reboots power sector with management overhaul

The Andhra Pradesh government has replaced the directors of all five of the state’s debt-ridden power utilities in a move to improve the electricity sector’s finances.

The new appointees comprise 16 officials, including some former employees, of state-run banks, major power firms such as NTPC, the private sector, the Indian Railways Accounts Department, and senior executives promoted from within the state’s power utilities.

The state’s power utilities posted a cumulative debt of ₹1.12 trillion in FY24, up 79 per cent, or ₹49,596 crore, from ₹62,826 crore in FY19.

According to a top government source, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu