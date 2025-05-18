Apollo in advanced talks to invest $750 million in Mumbai Airport bonds

US-based financial services giant Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to invest $750 million in bonds to be issued by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), according to people familiar with the matter.

The investment is expected to come through Apollo’s insurance arm, which is actively targeting high-quality infrastructure assets in India.

The bond issuance is part of a broader fundraising initiative by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which operates seven airports across India.

In a separate deal, AAHL is also looking to raise an additional $750 million in loans from international banks, sources said.

