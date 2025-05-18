Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Apollo in advanced talks to invest $750 million in Mumbai Airport bonds

Apollo in advanced talks to invest $750 million in Mumbai Airport bonds

The MIAL bond issuance is likely to close in the next few weeks and has drawn interest from several US-based financial institutions led by Apollo

Mumbai Airport
Premium

The bond issuance is part of a broader fundraising initiative by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which operates seven airports across India.

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based financial services giant Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to invest $750 million in bonds to be issued by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The investment is expected to come through Apollo’s insurance arm, which is actively targeting high-quality infrastructure assets in India.
 
The bond issuance is part of a broader fundraising initiative by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which operates seven airports across India.
 
In a separate deal, AAHL is also looking to raise an additional $750 million in loans from international banks, sources said.
 
The MIAL bond transaction is
Topics : Apollo Global Management Mumbai airport Mial Bonds Apollo Adani Wilmar

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon