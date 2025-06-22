Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Approval hiccups hit schedule, profits of MMR and Bengaluru realty majors

Approval hiccups hit schedule, profits of MMR and Bengaluru realty majors

The approvals were earlier handled by the state government authorities. MMR is said to be the most affected market by this decision

realty sector, real estate
premium

According to Anarock, housing supply in MMR declined by 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while sales declined by 26 per cent on year in the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q1CY25).

Prachi Pisal Pune
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Challenges of environmental clearance in Mumbai region and an evolving e-Khata portal in Bengaluru coupled with lengthy approval processes -- that of land use, building plan and layout, fire safety etc. -- have been hitting real estate developers’ launch schedule, project viability, and balance sheets.
 
“Land acquisition complexities, delayed environmental clearances, and slower municipal approval processes continued to cause project delays and added execution risk. While regulatory reforms like Rera have improved sectoral transparency, procedural hurdles remain particularly acute for new developments and smaller players,” a recent report by Savills noted.
 
Pending environmental approvals
 
According to an order issued by
Topics : Real Estate ngt Bengaluru National Green Tribunal
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon