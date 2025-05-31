Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Artificial intelligence watch: Tech middle managers stare at job blues

The fact that not only entry-level roles but also experienced positions can be impacted by automation and AI has sparked off uncertainty, nudging more people to reskill themselves

Data from Nasscom, a tech industry association, shows while more than 400,000 engineers in India are trained on AI, just 73,000 have advanced AI skilling knowledge, highlighting the skill gap | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Being just a software engineer is not good enough, Nina Schick, an expert on artificial intelligence (AI) and founder and chief executive of Tamang Ventures, said last week at a packed conference in Bengaluru. “Level up,” she said while explaining the importance of thinking about the next-generation skills.
 
In the midst of all the upskilling talk in the AI era, middle managers in the tech sector seem to be delicately placed, analysts believe. Quite like the entry-level software roles. “It’s a matter of time before middle-management jobs will come under scrutiny, especially as AI agents get better at supervision and
