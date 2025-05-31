Artificial intelligence watch: Tech middle managers stare at job blues

Being just a software engineer is not good enough, Nina Schick, an expert on artificial intelligence (AI) and founder and chief executive of Tamang Ventures, said last week at a packed conference in Bengaluru. “Level up,” she said while explaining the importance of thinking about the next-generation skills.

In the midst of all the upskilling talk in the AI era, middle managers in the tech sector seem to be delicately placed, analysts believe. Quite like the entry-level software roles. “It’s a matter of time before middle-management jobs will come under scrutiny, especially as AI agents get better at supervision and