Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Microsoft Russia unit to file for bankruptcy amid operational exit

Microsoft Russia unit to file for bankruptcy amid operational exit

The note posted on Fedresurs on Friday said that Microsoft Rus LLC was intending to declare bankruptcy

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One of Microsoft Corp's subsidiaries in Russia plans to file for bankruptcy, according to a note published on the official Fedresurs registry on Friday. 
Microsoft did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. 
President Vladimir Putin said this week that foreign service providers like Microsoft and Zoom should be "throttled" in Russia to make way for domestic software solutions. 
Microsoft continued providing key services in Russia after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but in June 2022 it said it was significantly scaling down its operations due to changes to the economic outlook and the impact on its business there. 
 
The U.S. tech giant had already removed Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile apps from the Windows App store and banned advertisements on Russian state-sponsored media in the days after the invasion. 

Also Read

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

CBI arrests 6, busts 2 illegal call centres for cheating Japanese citizens

Technology, artificial intelligence, Talent management, Hiring

Microsoft-Yotta partner to bring Azure AI to Shakti Cloud for IndiaAI

Vladimir Putin, Putin

'Microsoft & Zoom should be throttled': Putin bats for 'Atmanirbhar Russia'

Windows 11

CERT-In issues 'high risk' warning, many Microsoft tools affected: Details

Tech Wrap May 23

Tech Wrap May 23: WhatsApp Voice Chat, Lava Shark 5G, Anthropic Claude 4

The note posted on Fedresurs on Friday said that Microsoft Rus LLC was intending to declare bankruptcy. 
The TASS news agency reported that Microsoft has three other Russian units - Microsoft Development Centre Rus, Microsoft Mobile Rus and Microsoft Payments Rus. It was not immediately clear how those units might be affected. 
Alphabet-owned Google's Russian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy in 2022, saying that the seizure of its bank account by Russian authorities had made it untenable for its Russian office to function, including paying Russia-based employees, suppliers and vendors.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nir Kaissar

If anything, bond markets are returning to normal, says Nir Kaissar

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk, Tesla

Trump thanks Musk for 'incredible service', says 'he'll be back & forth'

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump administration 'MAHA' health report cited nonexistent studies

Harvard University

Global universities woo students affected by Trump's education clampdown

US economy

US consumer spending rises slightly in April amid tariff uncertainty

Topics : Microsoft Russia Bankruptcy laws

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon