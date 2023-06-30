Involved in network infrastructure and cloud solutions, French company Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is looking for local partners to manufacture its equipment in India in association with local and multinational contract manufacturers, The Economic Times (ET) reported quoting a senior company official.Speaking about the company's plans for India, the Region head of South Asia at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Prasath L Rao told the newspaper, “We are exploring different options since we have different product portfolios. We will decide on our partners accordingly, depending on what is easily sourceable in India and with whom.”The company is already working with several other multinational partners in other countries like Taiwan, Rao added. He said that we not only want to make products for India but also plan to manufacture to export. The government of India has taken initiatives to support the industry and it is encouraging, Rao said.Also Read: PM Modi's 'Make in India' had visible effect on Indian economy: PutinSenior Vice-President of Sales of Asia Pacific at Alcatel, Ilya Gutline told ET that the company registered a 40 per cent rise in its revenues from India. If we can attain such growth year after year, it becomes attractive to make investments, Gutline added.Moreover, the company is also working to expand its overall India operations, investing more towards research and development, and bolstering its supply chain.Currently, the company has 250 employees on its rolls in India. Alcatel has already outsourced some of its processes to its Indian partners such as Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).India is one of the key markets for the company in the Asia-Pacific region. We focus on critical domains here which include transportation, hospitality, healthcare, healthcare, and education, among others, Gutlin said.