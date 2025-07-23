Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 12:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Attrition, hiring at IT companies continue to float on choppy waters

This comes in a tepid job market, where overall demand remains soft but companies are scrambling to find talent with niche digital skills like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and cybersecurity

While companies have committed themselves to honouring job offers made to fresh engineering graduates, the timing remains uncertain and will be determined by demand.

Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

After a brief halt, attrition at India’s top information-technology (IT) services companies is creeping up again, even as hiring remains subdued or stagnant across the board.
 
This comes in a tepid job market, where overall demand remains soft but companies are scrambling to find talent with niche digital skills like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and cybersecurity.
 
For the top five companies — Tata Consulting Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra — the net addition was 4,703 in the quarter ended June 30.
 
TCS’s net hiring was 5,090. The rest except Infosys saw a slight drop. Infosys added just
Topics : IT Industry Indian IT industry IT jobs TCS HCL Tech Tech Mahindra Wipro
