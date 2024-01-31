Job market blues echo in the corridors of India's leading B-schools

While premier institutes remain confident of hiring prospects for their students, there is an acknowledgement of a downturn as apparent from multiple instances of job cuts, especially in the tech sector

There are signs that the distress in the job market has spread to India’s top B-schools.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) about a WhatsApp message, purportedly sent by the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) to an alumni group seeking assistance in placing 72 students from the graduating batch, went viral on social media.

The user, Ravi Handa, wrote: “IIM Lucknow is reaching out to alumni to help them with placements. It is ‘crucial to maintain the legacy of IIM Lucknow’s 100 per cent placement record’. It isn’t about 5-10 people but 72 candidates at IIM-L do not have