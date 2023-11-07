Baby showers to photoshoots, boutique hospitals redefine maternity care

In maternity wards, the familiar smell of sanitisers and disinfectants and the bustling presence of attendants rushing expectant mothers to operation theatres have been long-standing features. However, in recent years, a new breed of hospitals has emerged, offering an experience that goes far beyond the conventional. With neonatal intensive care units, presidential suites and even baby shower rooms, this is the world of boutique hospitals.

The most recent one, which opened in upscale South Delhi last month, was born from the collaboration of Apollo Hospitals’ two arms: Apollo Spectra (specialising in surgical care) and Apollo Cradle Royale (focusing on maternal care). This 50-bed establishment, which offers state-of-the-art amenities and deluxe suites, is just one example of boutique hospitals that are cropping