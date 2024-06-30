Business Standard
Balancing act: Can the new HDFC Bank regain its pre-merger old glory

After a challenging year post-merger, HDFC Bank looks poised for a strategic path forward

HDFC Bank
Manojit Saha Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
For over a decade, HDFC Bank consistently outperformed industry growth rates in both deposits and advances, maintaining impeccable asset quality. Amidst a landscape where other banks struggled with soaring non-performing assets (NPAs), HDFC Bank thrived, eventually surpassing ICICI Bank to become the largest private sector lender in India. Its net interest margin (NIM) remained stable in the range of 4.1-4.4 per cent.

However, in the year since mortgage financier, Housing Development and Finance Corporation (HDFC), merged with the bank on July 1, 2023, the dynamics have shifted.

Post-merger, HDFC Bank’s loan book increased by over Rs 6

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

