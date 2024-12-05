Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Banks, matchmakers lend shoulder to self-funded wedding palanquin

Banks, matchmakers lend shoulder to self-funded wedding palanquin

Roll out accessible, flexible loans with revolving credit lines, overdraft facilities as wedding business gets bigger, grander

Indian wedding, Wedmegood
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Sarthak Choudhury Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian weddings are synonymous with grandeur, but for an increasing number of millennials and Gen Z couples, financing that perfect day now involves more than just family support. Many are turning to personal loans to fund Bollywood-style functions and destination weddings, driven by the desire to create Instagram-worthy moments without burdening their parents.
 
An IndiaLends survey of 1,200 millennials across 20 cities found that 42 per cent plan to self-fund their wedding. Of these, 41 per cent intend to dip into their savings, 26 per cent are considering personal loans, and the remaining 33 per cent are undecided, shows IndiaLends
Topics : Banks E-wedding planners Weddings Indian weddings

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon