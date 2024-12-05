Banks, matchmakers lend shoulder to self-funded wedding palanquin

Indian weddings are synonymous with grandeur, but for an increasing number of millennials and Gen Z couples, financing that perfect day now involves more than just family support. Many are turning to personal loans to fund Bollywood-style functions and destination weddings, driven by the desire to create Instagram-worthy moments without burdening their parents.

An IndiaLends survey of 1,200 millennials across 20 cities found that 42 per cent plan to self-fund their wedding. Of these, 41 per cent intend to dip into their savings, 26 per cent are considering personal loans, and the remaining 33 per cent are undecided, shows IndiaLends