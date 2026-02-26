BEE mulls tough norms as six major carmakers meet emission targets

Data compiled by the BEE, meanwhile, indicates a clear divergence in performance margins. Companies such as Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and Kia India have narrowly met their fleet-average targets in both years. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) have comfortably complied, showing wider gaps between prescribed limits and actual emissions.

At MSIL, fleet emissions stood at 103.635 g/km in FY24 against a target of 109.185 g/km. Emissions declined further to 101.389 g/km in FY25 compared with a target of 110.076 g/km, indicating a growing cushion over the mandated levels.

TMPV recorded the widest margin among the six carmakers. Its emissions were 95.119 g/km in FY24 versus a target of 119.722 g/km. In FY25, it reported 96.852 g/km against a target of 120.939 g/km, reflecting a gap of over 20 g/km in both years.

The CAFE policy works by following the block-based approach. The BEE prescribes a single industry-wide carbon dioxide emission target for each five-year block: 130 g/km for CAFE-1 (FY17–FY22) and 113 g/km for CAFE-2 (FY23–FY27). The BEE would then derive individual annual targets for each carmaker from that industry-wide benchmark, using a mathematical formula linked to the average kerb weight of vehicles sold.

BEE officials also stated that individual emission targets for several carmakers, including MSIL and TMPV, have risen marginally under CAFE-2 over the past couple of years, reflecting an increase in the average kerb weight of their fleets during this period.

A TMPV spokesperson, in response to Business Standard’s queries, said the rise in kerb weight should be viewed in the context of safety upgrades. “Safety is a core priority in vehicle design and engineering at TMPV. The addition of advanced safety features and structural reinforcements has contributed to a steady increase in vehicle kerb weight,” the spokesperson added.

BEE officials also told Business Standard that under CAFE-2, the gap between targets and actual emissions has been widening. This suggests the industry can handle tougher standards in the CAFE-3 norms, which will come into force between FY28 and FY32, they said.

At a February 10 meeting at the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), BEE officials said CAFE-3 could move away from the block-based model by prescribing separate industry-wide emission ceilings for each year between FY28 and FY32, tightening annually from 92.5 g/km to 77.08 g/km. As the benchmark declines each year, company-specific targets would become progressively tougher in every successive year of CAFE-3. This would mark a significant shift from CAFE-2, where annual targets remained broadly stable over the five-year period.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), however, on February 19 suggested retaining a single industry-wide carbon dioxide emissions target of 89.6 g/km for the entire five-year period under CAFE-3.

When asked about the BEE’s proposal to progressively tighten annual targets under CAFE-3, a TMPV spokesperson said that while the firm is “well positioned on CAFE compliance”, a year-on-year increase in stringency “could be challenging” given differences in readiness and investment cycles across the industry. TMPV supports the unanimous recommendation of Siam for “a single, clearly defined CAFE-3 target for a five-year period” to ensure regulatory certainty and industry-wide compliance, the spokesperson added.

As per the BEE data, HMIL’s compliance with emission targets in FY24 and FY25 was tight. The company posted emissions of 115.912 g/km in FY24 against a target of 116.051 g/km. In FY25, its emissions were 115.359 g/km compared with a target of 116.813 g/km, leaving limited headroom.

When asked about the government’s proposal to introduce annual tightening under CAFE-3, an HMIL spokesperson replied that the firm supports the industry’s position in favour of retaining a single five-year target. “On the proposed CAFE-3 norms, HMIL has aligned with the industry consensus position formulated by Siam, which they have communicated to BEE,” the spokesperson added.

M&M reported fleet emissions of 139.686 g/km in FY24 against a target of 143.439 g/km. In FY25, it improved to 137.756 g/km, remaining below its target of 144.191 g/km.

TKM, which had a relatively higher permissible limit owing to its fleet profile, recorded emissions of 117.633 g/km in FY24 against a target of 134.552 g/km. In FY25, its emissions were 114.180 g/km compared with a target of 131.248 g/km.