Beer consumption in Maharashtra on a slow recovery amid high taxation

Beer consumption in Maharashtra has just about reached pre-Covid levels, while hard spirits have grown at a faster pace among consumers.

The industry says that taxation on beer in the state has made it more expensive than other alcoholic beverages.

“Over the last decade or so, beer sales have stagnated in Maharashtra with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 1 per cent. This is very odd because during the same time, liquor sales have grown by a CAGR of 6 per cent. The root cause of this lies in overtaxation on beer, which has made it very expensive,”