Beyond the regular 9-5 job: The rise of part-time bike taxi drivers

Rakesh Kumar, 32, works as a sales executive with a Gurugram-based firm between 10 am and 6 pm. His office job pays a modest salary that once covered rent, EMI, and essentials. However, over the last couple of years, that balance has tipped. So, to make ends meet, Kumar has taken to moonlighting — as a bike taxi driver.

“Before heading to the office, I complete at least five or six rides,” he says. “In the evening, I ride again for two to three hours.” He uses both Ola and Uber to get rides. “I earn ₹200-300 every day from