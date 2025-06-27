Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Beyond the regular 9-5 job: The rise of part-time bike taxi drivers

Beyond the regular 9-5 job: The rise of part-time bike taxi drivers

Rising inflation and stagnant wages are forcing salaried workers into the gig, before and after office hours

The study also found that bike taxis in Indian cities, particularly metros, have the potential to provide livelihood opportunities to 5.4 million bike drivers by 2030.

Md Kaifee Alam New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Rakesh Kumar, 32, works as a sales executive with a Gurugram-based firm between 10 am and 6 pm. His office job pays a modest salary that once covered rent, EMI, and essentials. However, over the last couple of years, that balance has tipped. So, to make ends meet, Kumar has taken to moonlighting — as a bike taxi driver. 
 
“Before heading to the office, I complete at least five or six rides,” he says. “In the evening, I ride again for two to three hours.” He uses both Ola and Uber to get rides. “I earn ₹200-300 every day from
