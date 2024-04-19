Business Standard
Boost to local manufacturing: India-made chips may soon power iPhones

Micron plans to supply chips from Sanand unit to Apple

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 12:33 AM IST

Micron Technology, a global leader in memory and storage, is considering supplying Made-in-India chips from its Gujarat plant to one of its key global clients, Apple, whose vendors assemble iPhones in the country.

Micron is setting up an assembly test marking and packaging (ATMP) plant in Sanand, Gujarat.  
 
Currently, Apple vendors import chips for manufacturing iPhones. Sources in the know say the aim is to use part of the 
production to supply to Micron’s clients in India directly.  
 
The Sanand plant is expected to roll out the first India-made chips by December. Sources aware of the development say that while the
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

