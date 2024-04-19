Boost to local manufacturing: India-made chips may soon power iPhones

Micron Technology, a global leader in memory and storage, is considering supplying Made-in-India chips from its Gujarat plant to one of its key global clients, Apple, whose vendors assemble iPhones in the country.

Micron is setting up an assembly test marking and packaging (ATMP) plant in Sanand, Gujarat.



Currently, Apple vendors import chips for manufacturing iPhones. Sources in the know say the aim is to use part of the

production to supply to Micron’s clients in India directly.



The Sanand plant is expected to roll out the first India-made chips by December. Sources aware of the development say that while the