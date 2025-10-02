Box office shines as Dussehra festival weekend boosts multiplex footfalls

From houseful theatres to nearly three times rise in the footfall, multiplex chains are expecting this year’s Dussehra weekend to have a strong box office collection.

Executives at multiplex chains highlight the diverse options for cinema-goers. Rishabh Shetty's much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 and Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hit the screens on Thursday. Moreover, regional films like Idli Kadai (Tamil and Telugu), Maria (Tamil), Vada Pav (Marathi), and Nikka Zaildar 4 (Punjabi) are catering to the audience across genres.

Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Thursday generated approximately 25 per cent higher footfalls as compared to the opening