Box office shines as Dussehra festival weekend boosts multiplex footfalls

Multiplexes see 2-3 times rise in bookings as big releases draw families and groups

Dutta noted that Q2FY26 is expected to be a strong quarter. Similarly, occupancies across Mukta A2 Cinemas and Miraj Entertainment cinemas have grown by nearly 20 to 25 per cent compared to last year’s Dussehra period.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

From houseful theatres to nearly three times rise in the footfall, multiplex chains are expecting this year’s Dussehra weekend to have a strong box office collection.
 
Executives at multiplex chains highlight the diverse options for cinema-goers. Rishabh Shetty's much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 and Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hit the screens on Thursday. Moreover, regional films like Idli Kadai (Tamil and Telugu), Maria (Tamil), Vada Pav (Marathi), and Nikka Zaildar 4 (Punjabi) are catering to the audience across genres. 
 
Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Thursday generated approximately 25 per cent higher footfalls as compared to the opening
