Builders from other regions tap into Mumbai's redevelopment market

Mumbai's policy-level incentives for redevelopment and less capital-intensive nature of the business amid a lack of open land parcels, are attracting developers

Even players like Bengaluru-based Sobha and Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces are examining opportunities in Mumbai.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Developers based outside Mumbai are making a beeline for India’s largest real estate market through redevelopment projects. 
These include Delhi-based DLF, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates and Puravankara, Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers and Vascon Engineers, and Hyderabad-based Ramky Estates. 
Mumbai’s policy-level incentives for redevelopment and less capital-intensive nature of the business amid a lack of open land parcels, are attracting developers. They are using asset-light strategies to get better realisation from high property rates. 
“For developers based outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), redevelopment offers an effective route to enter the market, given the limited availability of greenfield land. Additional attractive factors include
