Cabinet may approve 12 new industrial cities to boost manufacturing

The Union cabinet is expected to approve this week 12 new industrial cities in different states on the lines of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Dholera in Gujarat to boost domestic manufacturing, an official said. Out of the 12 industrial cities, two are coming up in Andhra Pradesh and one in Bihar, the official said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The government in the Budget has announced the development of 'plug and play' industrial parks in or near 100 cities in partnership with states and the private sector to boost manufacturing. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh earlier told PTI that eight such cities are already under different stages of implementation.

Trunk infrastructure has been created in four cities - Dholera (Gujarat), Auric (Maharashtra), Vikram Udyogpuri (Madhya Pradesh) and Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and allotment of land plots is underway for the industry.

Similarly, in the other four, the government's special purpose vehicle is in the process of constructing the basic infrastructure like road connectivity, water and power supply.

With eight already under the development stage and the announcement of 12 new in the Budget, the total count of these cities in the country will reach 20.

The move will help increase the share of manufacturing in the country's GDP and create jobs.