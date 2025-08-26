Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / US pharma tariffs unlikely to hit Indian drugmakers materially: Ind-Ra

US pharma tariffs unlikely to hit Indian drugmakers materially: Ind-Ra

Ind-Ra said US tariffs may cause only short-term pricing impact for Indian pharma as firms remain fortified by diversification, strong balance sheets, and global market positioning

Trump’s plans to reduce drug prices in the US may impact the Indian pharma landscape

Despite this, the US market continues to rely heavily on Indian generics due to their low-cost, high-volume nature, making it challenging to replace them with higher-cost local production. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Any potential tariffs on pharmaceutical imports into the United States (US) are unlikely to impact the credit profiles of Indian pharma companies, except for a short-term pricing blip, according to a report by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
 
The report said the US generics market contributes around 35 per cent to total revenue for leading Indian pharma companies. However, this proportion has been steadily declining over the past few years due to price erosion and its impact on margins and returns.
 
Despite this, the US market continues to rely heavily on Indian generics due to their low-cost, high-volume nature, making it challenging to replace them with higher-cost local production.
   
The report added that any tariff would shift much of the cost burden to consumers, with drugmakers facing a short-term impact for the initial three to four months owing to contracts, pricing, and efforts to maintain market share.
 
Currently, the pharmaceutical sector is exempt from reciprocal tariffs. However, Ind-Ra anticipates this exemption may be temporary, with the segment still under Section 232 investigations and subject to ongoing changes in tariff policies and negotiations between several countries and the US government.

Also Read

anti obesity drugs, weight loss

DRL to Cipla: Pharma Inc firms up plans to launch anti-obesity drugspremium

Donald Trump, Situation room

Trump threatens 200% pharma, 50% copper tariffs: What it means for India

pharma, drugs, medicine

Indian pharma eyes US gains as $63.7 bn patent cliff nears: Analysts

pharma, tariff

Indian pharma market grows 7.2% in May led by chronic therapies

trade talk, US India

Trade talks: India to push US to lift non-tariff curbs for goods exporterspremium

 
The agency noted that the sector remains fortified by a diversified business model and a sound financial position, factors expected to buffer against future trade challenges.
 
Vivek Jain, Director, Corporates, Ind-Ra, said that while most Indian pharma players operate in the US generics market with thin profitability, they are supported by diversified revenue models and healthy balance sheets.
 
“Most companies have sufficient headroom under debt covenants and diversified funding sources. Hence, any material impact from future tariffs to Indian pharma is highly unlikely,” he said.
 
The agency highlighted that the tariff threat comes at a time when the US is moving towards drug pricing reforms aimed at reducing prescription drug prices through faster generic approvals and importing cheaper medicines.
 
Indian firms, with their extensive number of abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings and the second highest number of USFDA-approved facilities outside the US, are strategically positioned to benefit from these new policies.
 
According to the report, Indian companies accounted for 35–40 per cent of all ANDA approvals between FY14 and FY24.
 
Despite this, Indian drugmakers recorded stagnant growth in the US, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 4.2 per cent between FY17 and FY25, prompting them to diversify into higher-margin segments such as branded generics, biosimilars, and niche therapies.
 
The Ind-Ra report said several Indian pharma companies are shifting focus from the heavily competitive US generics market to developed markets such as Europe and Japan, and semi-developed regions including Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.
 
“The shift is driven by their growth potential and evolving healthcare systems, aiming to mitigate the impact of pricing pressure, increased regulatory scrutiny, and potential trade barriers,” it added.

More From This Section

medical device

Medtech body warns GST rejig may hurt domestic industry, aid importspremium

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA

Govt may pay ₹4,500 crore annually to toll operators for FASTag passpremium

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Andhra clears ₹43,358 cr renewable energy projects totalling 2,600 MW

Online rummy

Gameskraft suspends Rummy Culture, will not challenge India's RMG ban

NCLAT judge alleges pressure from senior judge, recuses himself from case

NCLAT judge alleges pressure from senior judge, recuses himself from case

Topics : Indian pharma US tariffs USFDA Pharma sector Drugmaker

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today GST ReformsGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon