US pharma tariffs unlikely to hit Indian drugmakers materially: Ind-Ra

Any potential tariffs on pharmaceutical imports into the United States (US) are unlikely to impact the credit profiles of Indian pharma companies, except for a short-term pricing blip, according to a report by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
The report said the US generics market contributes around 35 per cent to total revenue for leading Indian pharma companies. However, this proportion has been steadily declining over the past few years due to price erosion and its impact on margins and returns.
Despite this, the US market continues to rely heavily on Indian generics due to their low-cost, high-volume nature, making it challenging to replace them with higher-cost local production.
The report added that any tariff would shift much of the cost burden to consumers, with drugmakers facing a short-term impact for the initial three to four months owing to contracts, pricing, and efforts to maintain market share.
Currently, the pharmaceutical sector is exempt from reciprocal tariffs. However, Ind-Ra anticipates this exemption may be temporary, with the segment still under Section 232 investigations and subject to ongoing changes in tariff policies and negotiations between several countries and the US government.
Also Read
The agency noted that the sector remains fortified by a diversified business model and a sound financial position, factors expected to buffer against future trade challenges.
Vivek Jain, Director, Corporates, Ind-Ra, said that while most Indian pharma players operate in the US generics market with thin profitability, they are supported by diversified revenue models and healthy balance sheets.
“Most companies have sufficient headroom under debt covenants and diversified funding sources. Hence, any material impact from future tariffs to Indian pharma is highly unlikely,” he said.
The agency highlighted that the tariff threat comes at a time when the US is moving towards drug pricing reforms aimed at reducing prescription drug prices through faster generic approvals and importing cheaper medicines.
Indian firms, with their extensive number of abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings and the second highest number of USFDA-approved facilities outside the US, are strategically positioned to benefit from these new policies.
According to the report, Indian companies accounted for 35–40 per cent of all ANDA approvals between FY14 and FY24.
Despite this, Indian drugmakers recorded stagnant growth in the US, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 4.2 per cent between FY17 and FY25, prompting them to diversify into higher-margin segments such as branded generics, biosimilars, and niche therapies.
The Ind-Ra report said several Indian pharma companies are shifting focus from the heavily competitive US generics market to developed markets such as Europe and Japan, and semi-developed regions including Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.
“The shift is driven by their growth potential and evolving healthcare systems, aiming to mitigate the impact of pricing pressure, increased regulatory scrutiny, and potential trade barriers,” it added.