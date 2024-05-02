E-commerce majors Amazon, Flipkart flouted antitrust laws: CCI probe

A probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) director general (investigation) into a four-year-old case against Amazon and Flipkart has found the e-commerce majors in contravention of the antitrust laws, according to people in the know.

The report would soon be shared with parties involved, including the informant and the companies, followed by a hearing by the CCI, sources said.



The CCI did not respond to the query sent by Business Standard. Queries sent to Amazon and Flipkart remained unanswered until press time. However, according to the sources, the companies have not received any such notice or communication from