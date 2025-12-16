Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / CCI recovered 46% of ₹2,888 cr penalty in last 3 years: Annual report

The total number of combinations, or mergers, approved or disposed of in FY25 went up to 138 from 101 in the previous year

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India in the last three years levied a penalty of Rs 2,888 crore on companies, recovering 46 per cent of the total amount, its annual report showed. However, in 2024-25, only 0.23 per cent of the penalty was recovered by the antitrust regulator since the most significant penalty of Rs 213.14 crore imposed on Meta for abusing its dominant position through WhatsApp’s 2021 Privacy Policy was stayed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.
 
In the last financial year, the CCI realised a total penalty of Rs 0.50 crore from two entities, including India Business Excellence
