Price hikes and improved demand to aid cement firms' Q1 FY26 profit

Price hikes and improved demand to aid cement firms' Q1 FY26 profit

Cement prices rose 6% YoY in Q1 FY26 while moderate volume growth and soft fuel costs are expected to aid profitability despite seasonal monsoon impact

This would be the first Q1 where the above-mentioned players will report consolidated volumes.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Year-on-year (YoY) improvements in cement prices and demand on a low base are likely to aid the profitability of major cement companies in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), even as seasonal weakness has been observed, particularly due to the monsoon in June.
 
“Realisations are expected to inch up 1–2 per cent sequentially and on-year, driven by the increase in cement prices,” said Sehul Bhatt, director, Crisil Intelligence.
 
According to Elara Capital, pan-India average cement prices rose by about 6 per cent YoY and 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q1 FY26 to ₹377 per bag.
