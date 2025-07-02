Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Muted coal, cement movement drags rail freight growth to 2% in Q1

Muted coal, cement movement drags rail freight growth to 2% in Q1

In rare instance, coal freight earnings dropped in Q1; experts cite import drop

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

National transporter Indian Railways’ freight volumes increased to 413 million tonnes (mt) in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), registering a muted 2 per cent growth over Q1FY25. This was primarily on account of muted growth in major commodities like coal and cement, according to officials in the know.
 
Earnings of the Railways also increased by 2 per cent to ₹44,870 crore in Q1. In June, the national transporter’s revenue from freight decreased marginally, with a nearly flat cargo growth.
 
According to estimates known to sources, coal loading in June increased by 1 per cent to 209 mt while iron
