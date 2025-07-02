Muted coal, cement movement drags rail freight growth to 2% in Q1

National transporter Indian Railways’ freight volumes increased to 413 million tonnes (mt) in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), registering a muted 2 per cent growth over Q1FY25. This was primarily on account of muted growth in major commodities like coal and cement, according to officials in the know.

Earnings of the Railways also increased by 2 per cent to ₹44,870 crore in Q1. In June, the national transporter’s revenue from freight decreased marginally, with a nearly flat cargo growth.

According to estimates known to sources, coal loading in June increased by 1 per cent to 209 mt while iron