Govt plans green fuel port usage, bunkering in net-zero target push

The ministry will also push for data monitoring based on environmental performance indicators

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Mundra Port
Ships that are using cleaner fuel and vessels having shore power reception facility may get queue priority or rebate in berth dues

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
The ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways (MoPSW) on Wednesday launched green port guidelines for India’s 12 major ports in another push to decarbonise the transport sector, a major contributor to the country’s carbon emissions.
According to the Harit Sagar guidelines, the ministry will push for data monitoring based on environmental performance indicators. “This also covers aspects of the National Green Hydrogen Mission pertaining to ports, development of green hydrogen facility, LNG bunkering, offshore wind energy, and provides provision for adopting global green reporting initiative standard,” it said.
The guidelines focus on minimising the impact on biotic components of the harbour ecosystem. “It lays emphasis on use of clean, green energy in port operation, developing port capabilities for storage, handling and bunkering greener fuels like green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol, ethanol, etc.,&rdqu
Topics : green power Ports in India major ports in India

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

