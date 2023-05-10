Govt plans green fuel port usage, bunkering in net-zero target push

The guidelines focus on minimising the impact on biotic components of the harbour ecosystem. “It lays emphasis on use of clean, green energy in port operation, developing port capabilities for storage, handling and bunkering greener fuels like green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol, ethanol, etc.,&rdqu

According to the Harit Sagar guidelines, the ministry will push for data monitoring based on environmental performance indicators. “This also covers aspects of the National Green Hydrogen Mission pertaining to ports, development of green hydrogen facility, LNG bunkering, offshore wind energy, and provides provision for adopting global green reporting initiative standard,” it said.