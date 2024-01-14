Govt plans 24x7 electricity supply across the country by March 2025

The Union government is looking to set March 2025 as the deadline for 24x7 electricity supply across the country, according to sources.

After connecting all households with electricity supply through two flagship schemes in the past decade, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government now plans to ensure uninterrupted reliable power supply by the end of 2024-25 (FY25).

This initiative will be part of the “continuous reforms” being planned if this government is voted back to power, said sources in the government.

After achieving universal connectivity, senior officials in the power ministry said, the next step was to ensure round-the-clock power supply.

“Average hours