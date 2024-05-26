Business Standard
Centre targets Rs 10,000 crore from monetisation of ports in FY25

Looks to monetise assets worth Rs 10,000 crore in FY25

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

With the aim of increasing the share of public-private partnership (PPP) in ports, the Centre will look to monetise assets worth Rs 10,000 crore in 2024-25 (FY25), according to multiple sources familiar with the developments.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has submitted a monetisation pipeline of Rs 10,000 crore, consisting of five-seven projects, to NITI Aayog — the central think tank and nodal government body for asset monetisation — according to a senior government official.
 
Queries sent on Friday to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways did not receive a response until the time of going to press. 
First Published: May 26 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

