Centre targets Rs 50,000 crore PPP port projects over the next five years

The government is looking to develop public-private partnership projects (PPP) worth ₹50,000 crore for state-owned (major) ports in the next five years. This will increase port readiness and reduce congestion -- issues which have been keeping India's cost of logistics high.

“For port modernisation, in the next five years, there are plans of executing more than 40 projects of ₹25,000 crore. Additionally, in support of the National Hydrogen Mission, three hydrogen hubs are being planned in Kandla, Tuticorin, and Paradip. Construction is expected to commence in the next three years through PPP initiatives,” a top government official said.

