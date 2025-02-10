Business Standard

Home / Industry / News / Centre targets Rs 50,000 crore PPP port projects over the next five years

Centre targets Rs 50,000 crore PPP port projects over the next five years

Pipeline part of plan to push private investments as announced in Budget

Building on its case to transform India’s state-owned ports into self-reliant commercial entities, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is considering expanding the autonomy of major ports in making decisions regarding capital expenditure (c
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The government is looking to develop public-private partnership projects (PPP) worth ₹50,000 crore for state-owned (major) ports in the next five years. This will increase port readiness and reduce congestion -- issues which have been keeping India's cost of logistics high.
 
“For port modernisation, in the next five years, there are plans of executing more than 40 projects of ₹25,000 crore. Additionally, in support of the National Hydrogen Mission, three hydrogen hubs are being planned in Kandla, Tuticorin, and Paradip. Construction is expected to commence in the next three years through PPP initiatives,” a top government official said.
 
The Centre
Topics : PPP shipping ports Budget 2025

