Centre to get Semicon 2.0 policy in place in next 3-4 months: Vaishnaw

The second instalment of the Semicon India mission, under which the Centre provided fiscal support to firms establishing chip facilities in the country, is in advanced stages and is expected to be out in the next 3-4 months, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw, who was addressing a press conference at the Semicon India event in Noida, said that the scope of the scheme will be much larger than Semicon 1.0. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Minister, however, did not specify the outlay of the next phase of the Semicon programme.

“We are now at a phase where the 1st phase of the Semicon programme is practically complete. Now we are formulating Semicon 2.0, which will be a much expanded form of the 1st phase,” said Vaishnaw.

The Minister, during the press conference, also announced that the state of Uttar Pradesh will soon become the fourth state in the country to have a semiconductor facility. Till now, only the states of Gujarat, Assam, and Maharashtra have got a chip unit.

Vaishnaw also said that under Semicon 2.0, an equal focus will be on ecosystem partners, equipment manufacturing, fabs, ATMPs, and other segments of the overall semiconductor ecosystem.

Further, the Minister emphasised three key focus areas under the new scheme: attracting equipment manufacturers, promoting the development of specialised materials, and securing chemical supplies essential for the semiconductor industry in India.

Under the 1st phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, five chip projects have been approved by the Union Cabinet, with the total investment committed till date reaching Rs 1.5 trillion.

The approved projects include Tata Electronics’ semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, three chip packaging units by Micron, CG Power, and Kaynes Semicon in Gujarat, and an ATMP unit by Tata Semiconductor in Assam.

The $10 billion Tower-Adani fab unit, which was recently announced by the Maharashtra government, is yet to be approved by the central government under the India Semiconductor Mission.